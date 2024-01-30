ASML (ASML) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $830.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $850.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – ASML is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/19/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $725.00 to $850.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $882.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $883.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $5,298,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

