Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Paylocity worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.65.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.6 %

PCTY stock opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.77.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

