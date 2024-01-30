Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

About Assicurazioni Generali

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.