AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in January

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.5 days.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZNCF stock opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.05. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $120.60 and a 52-week high of $153.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $44,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

