AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ASAAF stock opened at C$27.20 on Tuesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$27.20 and a 12-month high of C$36.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.67.

Get AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.