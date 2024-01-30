AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
ASAAF stock opened at C$27.20 on Tuesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$27.20 and a 12-month high of C$36.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.67.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
