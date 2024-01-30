Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 31,000 shares traded.
Atco Mining Trading Down 17.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Atco Mining
Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
