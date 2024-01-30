Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.75.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
