Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $64,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

