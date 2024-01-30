Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) were down 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Down 11.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

