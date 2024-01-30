Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Short Interest Update

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Audinate Group Price Performance
Shares of Audinate Group stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Audinate Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
About Audinate Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Audinate Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.