AudioCodes (AUDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $380.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

