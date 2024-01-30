AudioCodes (AUDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AudioCodes Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $380.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
