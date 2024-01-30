AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of AutoZone worth $44,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,794.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,635.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,567.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,806.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.