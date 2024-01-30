AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $36,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after acquiring an additional 387,254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.