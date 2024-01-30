Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.91) Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.91) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $19,509,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,313,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

