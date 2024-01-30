Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in January

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.9 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BADFF opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

