Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $181.83

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 181.83 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 181.81 ($2.31), with a volume of 94063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.20 ($2.28).
Baillie Gifford US Growth Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,580.00.
About Baillie Gifford US Growth
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
