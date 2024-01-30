Balchem Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Balchem in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $141.92 on Monday. Balchem has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

