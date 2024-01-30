Ball (BALL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ball Stock Down 0.4 %

BALL opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ball

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,172,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

