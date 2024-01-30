Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $325.86

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.86 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 304.56 ($3.87). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 305.25 ($3.88), with a volume of 259,990 shares changing hands.
Banco Santander Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 587.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 325.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.79.
Insider Transactions at Banco Santander
In related news, insider Francisco Javier Botin purchased 20,016,000 shares of Banco Santander stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.32) per share, with a total value of £68,054,400 ($86,517,162.47). 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
