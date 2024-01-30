Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Up 3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bancorp traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.95. 38,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 397,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

