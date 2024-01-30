Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.43. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 22,855 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

