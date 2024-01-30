Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.