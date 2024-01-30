Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 767 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Textainer Group worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 971.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1,825.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also

