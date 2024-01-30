Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Uranium Energy worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.