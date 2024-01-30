Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.18 Million Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Marcus worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.37, a PEG ratio of 182.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marcus had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCS

Marcus Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.