Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Clear Secure worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of YOU opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

