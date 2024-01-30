Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Ellington Financial worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 878,677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $879.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

