Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 127.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

