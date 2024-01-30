Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of ScanSource worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 113.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

