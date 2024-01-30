Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of SSR Mining worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

SSRM opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

