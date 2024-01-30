Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,888 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Gray Television worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,570,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Down 2.0 %

GTN opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $14.40.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

