Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 58,850 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 1,144,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 110.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 912,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 472,391 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $768.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

