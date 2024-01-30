Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

