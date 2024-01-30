BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Trading Up 0.3 %

BKU stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.