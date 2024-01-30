Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $60,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

