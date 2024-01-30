Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
