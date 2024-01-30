Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

