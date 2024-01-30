Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) & ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Critical Analysis

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) and Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ConvaTec Group and Bausch + Lomb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConvaTec Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bausch + Lomb 0 6 4 0 2.40

Bausch + Lomb has a consensus target price of $19.18, suggesting a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than ConvaTec Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConvaTec Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.35 $6.00 million ($0.59) -24.64

This table compares ConvaTec Group and Bausch + Lomb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than ConvaTec Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ConvaTec Group and Bausch + Lomb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConvaTec Group N/A N/A N/A Bausch + Lomb -5.22% 3.63% 2.18%

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats ConvaTec Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer. In addition, the company offers continence and critical care products and services for people with urinary continence issues related to spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, and other causes, as well as products used in intensive care units and hospital settings. Further, it provides infusion care solutions comprising disposable infusion sets for diabetes insulin pumps, or for pumps used in continuous subcutaneous infusion treatments for conditions such as Parkinson's disease. The company sells its products to pharmacies, hospitals, and other acute and post-acute healthcare service providers directly or through distributors and wholesalers. It serves a range of customers, including healthcare providers, patients, and manufacturers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

