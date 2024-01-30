BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$57.50 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on shares of BCE and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.33.

BCE Stock Performance

TSE BCE opened at C$55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.1866818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.61%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

