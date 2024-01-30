Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion-$20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $237.86 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $61,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

