BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BILL were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 178.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

