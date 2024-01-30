BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,230 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.36% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $34,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

