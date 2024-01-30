Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino Sells 1,519 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BTT opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after buying an additional 372,744 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,889,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 355,950 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,249,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 531,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 202,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 180,299 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

