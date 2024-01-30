Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino Sells 1,519 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BTT opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
