Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

NYSE:SQ opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Analysts expect that Block will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Block by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Block by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

