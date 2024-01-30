Blue Chip Partners LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $161.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

