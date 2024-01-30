Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 25,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

