Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,499. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

