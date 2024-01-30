Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.250-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $144.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.11.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

