Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

BXP opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

