Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

