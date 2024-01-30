Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $343.23 million, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -234.48%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 255,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.